South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi betters wife’s four-wicket request

Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Southampton
The left-arm wrist-spinner took 5-24 as England, set 192 for victory, collapsed to 101 all out with 20 balls to spare here after losing their last eight wickets for 49 runs. “Before I came to the game, my wife casually said she wants four wickets,” Shamsi said

Tabraiz Shamsi. Pic/AFP


Tabraiz Shamsi went one better than his wife’s request by taking a maiden five-wicket haul as South Africa thrashed England by 90 runs on Sunday to complete a 2-1 T20 series win.

The left-arm wrist-spinner took 5-24 as England, set 192 for victory, collapsed to 101 all out with 20 balls to spare here after losing their last eight wickets for 49 runs. “Before I came to the game, my wife casually said she wants four wickets,” Shamsi said.


