LSG’s Quinton de Kock en route his 54 against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Saturday. Pic/PTI; (right) LSG’s Krunal Pandya during the match v Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Quinton's fifty, Pooran and Krunal's late heroics help LSG post 199 x 00:00

Even before the match at the Ekana Stadium could commence, there was a big surprise for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fans. It was not their regular captain KL Rahul but his deputy Nicholas Pooran who came out for the toss. The first question in everybody’s mind was had Rahul’s injury flared up, especially after he had kept wickets in the opening game at Jaipur against the advice of BCCI’s medical team.

At the time of going to press, PBKS were 39-0 in four overs. Though Rahul was in the XI, Pooran said at the toss that Rahul would play as an “impact player.”

He probably meant he would be replaced by an impact player when it was the turn of LSG to defend the target. Ultimately, he was replaced by pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq.

What prompted the LSG management to take this drastic step is difficult to fathom. Pooran at the toss just said: “KL Rahul is playing as an impact player,” without giving any reason. It could be that they are easing him in after realising it is too early for him to take the triple load of an opener, wicketkeeper and captain against medical advice. It will be interesting to see how long it will take for Rahul to take up the full responsibility of the team.

As for Rahul’s performance in the match, he lasted barely nine balls and made 15 with a four and a six before giving away his wicket to Arshdeep Singh.

Luckily for LSG, Quinton de Kock hammered a fine half-century to return to form after failing in the first match. Stand-in captain Pooran contributed 42 before playing a Kagiso Rabada delivery onto the stumps. The total was propped up by Krunal Pandya, who played some brilliant strokes at the fag end of the innings. His 22-ball unbeaten 43 helped LSG post an impressive 199-8, the highest IPL total recorded at the Ekana Stadium.