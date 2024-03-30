Breaking News
IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs
IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs

Updated on: 30 March,2024 11:38 PM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Chasing a tough 200-run target for victory after LSG had made 199/8, Shikhar smashed a 50-ball 70, while Bairstow was equally belligerent in his 29-ball 42 as the duo amassed 102 runs for the opening wicket

Lucknow Super Giants celebrating during the match (Pic: AFP)

Young Pace bowler Mayank Yadav grabbed three wickets while Mohsin Khan took two as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 21 runs despite openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow's century partnership here on Saturday.


Chasing a tough 200-run target for victory after LSG had made 199/8, Shikhar smashed a 50-ball 70, while Bairstow was equally belligerent in his 29-ball 42 as the duo amassed 102 runs for the opening wicket.


But Mayank struck when things were starting to look bleak for LSG, getting rid of Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma to return figures of 3/27. Mohsin chipped in with 2/34 as PBKS could only manage 178/5 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (54), stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran (42) and Krunal Pandya (43) played some big shots as the hosts made a strong bid to win at home.

Sam Curran emerged the most successful PBKS bowler grabbing three wickets for 28 runs.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 199 for 8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 54, Nicholas Pooran 42, Krunal Pandya 43; Sam Curran 3/28 Arshdeep Singh 2/30) beat Punjab Kings 178 for 5 in 20 overs overs (Shikhar Dhawan 70, Jonny Bairstow 42; Mayank Yadav 3/27, Mohsin Khan 2/34) by 21 runs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings sports news cricket news
