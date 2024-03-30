T20 World Cup 2024: India's squad likely to be announced in last week of April

With the T20 World Cup 2024 being held in the West Indies and the USA, it is expected to allow few stand-bys to travel alongside the team so that in case of injuries or players pulling out due to emergencies, the stand-bys can replace them. T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to kick start on June 2 which will be hosted in the West Indies and USA

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

India will likely name their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the last week of April. The International Cricket Council's cut-off date for submission of teams is May 1, a BCCI source said on Saturday. Each team will be able to change players till May 25.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to kick start on June 2 which will be hosted in the West Indies and the USA.

"The Indian team will be selected some time during the last week of April, the time by which the first half of IPL will be over and national selection committee will be in a position to assess form and fitness of the contenders," the senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"The first batch of cricketers will leave for New York immediately after the end of the league stage of IPL on May 19. Those players, whose teams won't qualify for the final four will be going early, like it happened during WTC finals last year," the source added.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 being held in the West Indies and the USA, it is expected to allow a few stand-bys to travel alongside the team so that in case of injuries or players pulling out due to emergencies, the stand-bys can replace them.

The four national selectors are travelling to watch most of the matches as this is the World Cup unlike other editions when they travel for a select few games but keep track on TV.

It is learnt that there have been no instructions given to any of the Cup hopefuls about workload management as these two months they are under the franchise's control.

"Obviously, if any centrally contracted or targeted player gets injured, his case will automatically come under the purview of the NCA's Medicine and Sports Science team.

"Also for the centrally contracted players and targeted players (India A, Emerging India), the S&C coaches and physios need to keep NCA in loop. But when players are contracted with franchises, BCCI can't dictate how many matches they will play. As far as bowlers are concerned, it is only four overs," the source added.

(With PTI Inputs)