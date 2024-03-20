The schedule for the first 15 days of the IPL 2024 has been announced. The remaining schedule will be announced once the dates of the general elections are official. The Challengers who are yet to win an IPL trophy will begin their 2024 edition's campaign against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The match is set to be played on March 22

(Pic: X/@@RCBTweets)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: RCB officially changes its name to "Royal Challengers Bengaluru" x 00:00

One of the most recognised franchises of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Banglore has changed its name to "Royal Challengers Bengaluru."

Before the start of the IPL 2024, the Bengaluru-based franchise on Tuesday officially changed its name to "Royal Challengers Bengaluru" during the RCB unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Taking to x:

The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ.



PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಂಡ, ನಿಮ್ಮ RCB!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/harurFXclC — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

The event saw the men's team giving a guard of honour to the women's team after they clinched the Women's Premier League 2024 title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB's men's team jersey will be a combination of blue and red ahead of the IPL 2024 instead of their traditional red and black t-shirts.

The fans turned out to appear in huge numbers at the RCB unbox event at the M Chinnasway Stadium. The Challengers who are yet to win an IPL trophy will begin their 2024 edition's campaign against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The match is set to be played on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Star batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday hoped to emulate the Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s WPL winning feat and add the IPL trophy to the team’s cabinet in the upcoming edition of the league, starting from March 22.

The Royal Challengers defeated Delhi Capitals on Sunday to clinch the WPL in the second edition, but their male counterparts have been waiting for the title-winning moment for the last 16 years. “It was absolutely amazing. When they won it [WPL], we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special,” said Kohli.

“That’s a dream of mine to know what it feels like to win an IPL trophy. I will try my very best with my abilities and my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise,” said the former captain of RCB.

(With PTI Inputs)

