IPL 2024: "Winning an IPL trophy is a dream of mine", says Virat Kohli

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

When they won it [WPL], we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special,” said Kohli

IPL 2024: "Winning an IPL trophy is a dream of mine", says Virat Kohli
Star batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday hoped to emulate the Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s WPL winning feat and add the IPL trophy to the team’s cabinet in the upcoming edition of the league, starting from March 22.


Also Read: IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant set to lead Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league


The Royal Challengers defeated Delhi Capitals on Sunday to clinch the WPL in the second edition, but their male counterparts have been waiting for the title-winning moment for the last 16 years. “It was absolutely amazing. When they won it [WPL], we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special,” said Kohli.


“That’s a dream of mine to know what it feels like winning an IPL trophy. I will try my very best with my abilities, my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise,” said the former captain of RCB.

