RCB will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign in the season opener clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Virat Kohli was recently blessed with a baby boy "Akaay." In 237 appearances for RCB, the veteran has amassed 7,236 runs at an average of 37.2 and a strike rate of 130.0 and is the leading run-scorer in history

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic/Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Virat Kohli arrives in Bengaluru, joins RCB camp x 00:00

Royal Challengers Banglore star batsman Virat Kohli has arrived in Bengaluru and has joined the team ahead of the IPL 2024. RCB and Indian stalwart Kohli has been a part of the squad since its inception in the Indian Premier League and has led the team from the front for nine years.

RCB took to Instagram to announce the arrival of Kohli and captioned it, "Too much happening too quickly and we're not slowing down. Is he here?"

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

On Sunday night, the right-hander was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he had to catch a flight to Banglore to join his team ahead of the first match of the IPL 2024. On that day, he was seen wearing white t-shirt which featured a huge illustration of a cartoon and had the word "Dad" written on it.

Also Read: WPL 2024 | Royal Challengers Banglore: Women turn it to "Ee Sala Cup Namdu!"

Virat Kohli was recently blessed with a baby boy "Akaay." In 237 appearances for RCB, the veteran has amassed 7,236 runs at an average of 37.2 and a strike rate of 130.0 and is the leading run-scorer in the history of the competition.

His best score of 113 came against Punjab Kings in 2016 which propelled RCB to a massive score of 211/3. Kohli is yet to lift an IPL trophy with RCB in the past 16 seasons and he will be looking to secure the maiden title in the IPL 2024.

RCB strengthened their squad in the IPL 2024 auction by acquiring the services of foreign and Indian talent which includes Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

RCB will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign in the season opener clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

(With ANI Inputs)