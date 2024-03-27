Breaking News
IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant aims to secure season's first win vs RR

Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Ponting chose David Warner and Mitchell Marsh to open the innings in the hope that the duo would score enough runs to take the pressure off Pant lower down the order. But the two failed

Rishabh Pant during DC’s opening match against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Pics/AFP

Skipper Rishabh Pant will look to overcome his rustiness as Delhi Capitals (DC) aim for an improved batting display in their bid for a first win of the IPL season when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) here on Thursday.


Pant’s much-anticipated return to action 453 days after he suffered grievous injuries in a horrific car accident, lasted just 13 balls (18 runs) with Punjab Kings winning by four wickets at their new home ground in Mullanpur.


Also Read: IPL 2024: Hyderabad breaks previous record, posts 277 against MI


Pant, though, displayed his usual lively demeanour behind the stumps and also effected the stumping of Jitesh Sharma. Having overcome the early jitters and nervousness in his first game, Pant would be eager to regain his mojo quickly as his match-up against the likes of Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal would be the highlight of the contest.

“It’s exciting to have your captain back in the team. He is our leader and heartbeat of this franchise and having him back is going to make this team a lot stronger,” head coach Ricky Ponting had said of Pant ahead of the IPL.

Ponting chose David Warner and Mitchell Marsh to open the innings in the hope that the duo would score enough runs to take the pressure off Pant lower down the order. But the two failed.

