RP all praise for Natarajan after career best IPL spell
RP all praise for Natarajan after career-best IPL spell

Updated on: 21 April,2024 06:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Natarajan grabbed four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just 19 runs and bowled one maiden over

T Natarajan (Pic: AFP)

Following the clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024, former India seamer RP Singh lauded T Natarajan following his match-winning performance in the 35th encounter of the 17th edition of the cash rich league.


An all-round SRH overcame a scare from Jake Fraser McGurk and secured a 67-run win over DC in the IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.


The former cricketer asserted that everyone feels pressure but how to overcome it was shown by Natarajan. He grabbed four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just 19 runs and bowled one maiden over.


"Delhi was trying to chase a big score, and having a bowler who can take four wickets and give up just 19 runs, what can be better than that? Natarajan showed his skills tonight. His weapon is the slower ball, which he uses really well, alongside his yorker. Sometimes you know the batter is going to chase after you for big shots. Bowling a yorker correctly at that time is also a skill. Everyone feels pressure, but how do you overcome that? Natarajan showed us," RP Singh said on Jio Cinema.

Coming to the match, SRH was put on field first by DC. Head (89 in 32 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Abhishek (46 in 12 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put on an explosive stand of 131 runs in 6.2 overs. Later, contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed (59* in 29 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Nitish Kumar (37 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) came in handy to take SRH to 266/7 in their 20 overs.

Also Read: Battleground of retribution

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC with 4/55. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel also got a six.

In the run chase, DC managed to keep up with SRH's run rate in the first half of their innings despite losig wickets. Knocks from Jake Fraser McGurk (65 in 18 balls, five fours and seven sixes) and Abhishek Porel (42 in 22 balls, with seven fours and a six) kept the Capitals alive. However after their dismissal, DC lost momentum and despite skipper Rishabh Pant's fighting (44 in 35 balls, with five fours and a six), Capitals were restricted to 199 in 19.1 overs.

T Natarajan (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

Head took home the 'Player of the Match' award. SRH is now at the second place in the table with five wins and two losses, giving them total of 10 points. DC is at seventh spot with three wins and five losses, giving them six points.

Head was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

(With agency inputs)

IPL 2024 IPL sunrisers hyderabad indian premier league delhi capitals
