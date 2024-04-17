IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals defeat Gujurat Titans at the Motera

Skipper Gill’s early exit and variable bounce in the pitch made runs hard to come by for Gujarat.

Mukesh Kumar (right) celebrates a GT wicket with Rishabh Pant in Ahmedabad yesterday. Pic/AFP

Two-time finalists Gujarat Titans imploded against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, eventually losing by six wickets. The hosts managed to post just 89 after being put in to bat. DC then chased the target comfortably with 67 balls to spare. The Titans were dealt the first blow by Delhi’s old war horse, Ishant Sharma, 35, who dismissed Shubman Gill caught by Prithvi Shaw at short cover. Skipper Gill’s early exit and variable bounce in the pitch made runs hard to come by for Gujarat.

Delhi then took three wickets in seven balls to reduce GT to 30 for 4. Wriddhiman Saha attempted to play pacer Mukesh Kumar across the line only to chop the ball onto his stumps. Two balls later, Sai Sudharsan was caught short of his ground with a direct throw from Sumit Kumar. Then, Rishabh Pant dived low to his left to catch a David Miller inside edge of Ishant which was adjudicated by DRS. In the ninth over, Pant showed quicksilver reflexes to stump Abhinav Manohar and Impact Player Shahrukh Khan off spinner Tristan Stubbs to reduce Titans to 48 for 6.

Rashid Khan (31, 24 balls, two 4s, one 6) was the lone ranger for hosts before he top-edged it for Pant to claim his fourth victim on the night. Mukesh then knocked off Noor Ahmed’s off stump in the same over to end the Titans’s innings on 89 in 17.3 overs.

Brief scores

GT 89 in 17.3 overs (R Khan 31; M Kumar 3-14, I Sharma 2-8, T Stubbs 2-11) lost to DC 92-4 in 8.5 overs by six wickets