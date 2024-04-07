The inclusion of the world's number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav will provide a deep dig into the MI's batting lineup. The Delhiites will look to bounce back strongly against Mumbai's Paltans, today

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article MI vs DC highlights: Mumbai Indians register first victory of IPL 2024 x 00:00

MI vs DC live updates: Under fire, Mumbai Indians will eagerly eye to register their first win of the IPL 2024. Key batsman Suryakumar Yadav is fit and has returned to the side. The veteran is expected to feature in the home game against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

After the captaincy controversy, Hardik Pandya has been facing boos in all the IPL 2024 matches. So far, under Pandya's captaincy, MI has lost all three matches and is placed at the bottom of the table. The side has collectively failed to make an impact in all the departments. The inclusion of the world's number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav will provide a deep dig into the hosts' batting lineup.

In the previous game against Rajasthan Royals, Pandya-led MI faced 27 runs defeat in their home ground Wankhede Stadium.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals has played four matches so far and has lost three games. They are currently in ninth place with a net run rate of -1.347. The Delhiites will look to bounce back strongly against Mumbai's Paltans, today.

MI vs DC live updates: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Tilak Varma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka and Naman Dhir.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara.

MI vs DC live updates: Toss update

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MI vs RR live updates: Confirmed playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Tilak Varma.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(c), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel.

7: 16 PM: DC: 205/8 (20)



Mumbai Indians secured their first victory of the IPL 2024, defeating Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.



7: 04 PM: DC: 180/4 (18)



Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel are in the middle. Delhi needs 55 runs in 12 balls.



6: 54 PM: DC: 153/4 (16)



Porel returns to the pavilion after scoring 41 runs. Skipper Rishabh Pant loses his wicket soon after Porel's dismissal.



6: 38 PM: DC: 138/2 (14)



Tristan Stubbs smashes boundaries soon after entering the ground. Porel on the other hand, rotates strikes.



6: 30 PM: DC: 111/2 (12)



Porel continues to accumulate runs. Jasprit Bumrah helps MI to get the breakthrough.



6: 18 PM: DC: 94/1 (10)



Delhi opener Shaw completes his half-century. Delhi is in the driver's seat.



6: 08 PM: DC: 69/1 (8)



Shaw-Porel stabilizes Delhi's innings. Delhi reached 69 runs after 8 overs.



6: 02 PM: DC: 46/1 (6)



Despite losing Warner's wicket, Shaw and Porel continue to strike the ball all over the ground.



5: 50 PM: DC: 24/1 (4)



Romario Shepherd dismissed Warner for just 10 runs. Abhishek Porel joins Shaw in the run chase.



5: 40 PM: DC: 11/0 (2)



Prithvi Shaw and David Warner open the innings to chase the humongous target of 235 runs.



5: 15 PM: MI: 234/5 (20)



Romario Shepherd scored 32 runs in the last over. Mumbai reach 234 runs after 20 overs.



5: 02 PM: MI: 183/5 (18)



Pandya-David's aggressive approach takes MI to 183 runs after 18 overs.



4: 48 PM: MI: 150/4 (16)



Hardik Pandya continues to stand strong. Tim David on the other hand keeps rotating the strike.



4: 36 PM: MI: 131/4 (14)



Tilak Varma dismissed by Khaleel Ahmad for six runs. Tim David joins Pandya for the innings built up.



4: 25 PM: MI: 120/3 (12)



Axar Patel removes set Kishan. MI keep losing wickets at regular intervals.



4: 16 PM: MI: 105/2 (10)



Hardik and Kishan look to stabilize Mumbai's innings. MI reach 105 runs in 10 overs.



4: 08 PM: MI: 84/2 (8)



Mumbai Indians in huge trouble, lose the wicket of Rohit and key batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

3: 58 PM: MI 75/0 (6)

Rohit continues to strike the ball hard, takes Mumbai to 75 runs in six overs.



3: 50 PM: MI: 46/0 (4)

Rohit-Ishan's aggressive approach helps Mumbai post 46 runs after the completion of four overs.

3: 40 PM: MI: 21/0 (2)

Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan accumulate 21 runs for Mumbai Indians in two overs.