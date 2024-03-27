In and around the stadium, a total of 360 CCTV cameras are being installed, including the places at vehicle check points, parking places to cover the entire area of the stadium, enroute and parking areas

Security measures have been reinforced as Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium gears up to host matches for IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Mumbai Indians on Wednesday at the RGI Stadium which has approximately a seating capacity of 39,000 people. In order to avoid any untoward incidents during the match days, a series of unprecedented measures were taken at RGI Stadium for the smooth run of IPL 2024 cricket matches.

For the safety and security of players and spectators, elaborate bandobast arrangements are being made in coordination with different wings, like the security wing, traffic 300, law and order (918), TSSP/AR force 12 platoons,Octopus 2 teams, Mounted Police-10, Vajra-10, and other wings likes SB, CCS staff, SOT, and 4 fire tenders with a firefighting squad. About 2800 police personnel are deployed for bandobast.

Gate No. 1 is only for players, others are not allowed. Spectators are allowed through gates as per their ticketing and evacuation plan is ready for any emergency situation.

In and around the stadium, a total of 360 CCTV cameras are being installed, including the places at vehicle check points, parking places to cover the entire area of the stadium, enroute and parking areas.

A joint command and control room is also established to monitor all the CCTV footage for immediate action. (IT Inspector and teams)

Anti-sabotage checks, with the help of B.D teams, would continue round the clock until the match is completed on the day of the match.

Effective communication system is being maintained with the allocation of VHF sets to every Sub-Inspector and above rank for quick response and a control room has also been installed.

The scanners installed at the stadium will allow police and other security personnel to detect explosives and other prohibited material inside the venue.

Three mobile technicians will be deployed to check spectators' mobile phones at each gate. The services of bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs were pressed into services to ensure safety in the stadium and parking places.

Separate teams are being deployed to check the movements of antisocial elements. Mounted police forces are deployed at gates 1, 3, 4, 7 and 8 for effective bando bast.

(With agency inputs)