Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic, slums on Piyush Goyal’s agenda
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sparks fly in Kalyan as Maharashtra CM’s son made candidate
Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of Bandra is walkable, survey reveals
Exclusive | Mumbai: Who will watch the watchmen?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Six a Thon Shepherd blasts 32 in final over as Mumbai take first IPL win Watch
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Six-a-Thon': Shepherd blasts 32 in final over as Mumbai take first IPL win; Watch

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The West Indies big-hitter crashed a 10-ball 39 in an unbeaten stand of 53 off 13 deliveries with Tim David, who struck 45, to steer Mumbai to 234-5 at their home Wankhede Stadium

'Six-a-Thon': Shepherd blasts 32 in final over as Mumbai take first IPL win; Watch

Romario Shepherd (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
'Six-a-Thon': Shepherd blasts 32 in final over as Mumbai take first IPL win; Watch
x
00:00

Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs off the 20th over for Mumbai Indians to set up their first victory of this IPL 2024 season as they beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs on Sunday.


The West Indies big-hitter crashed a 10-ball 39 in an unbeaten stand of 53 off 13 deliveries with Tim David, who struck 45, to steer Mumbai to 234-5 at their home Wankhede Stadium. Delhi finished on 205-8 despite Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten 25-ball 71. They slumped to the bottom of the 10-team table.



Five-time IPL winners Mumbai bounced back from their opening three losses in a relief for skipper Hardik Pandya, who has been booed by the fans on all venues after he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of this edition. David smashed a six and four at the end of the 19th before Shepherd walloped Anrich Nortje for four sixes and two fours in the last over as Mumbai took 42 runs from the final eight balls.

Also Read: Hardik blameless, Rohit all class: Sourav Ganguly

Rohit (49) and Ishan Kishan (42) lay the foundations for the total in an 80-run opening stand before Axar Patel sent the two back in the pavilion with his left-arm spin. Returning batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the first three losses to an injury lay-off, survived a toe-crushing yorker by Nortje on his first ball and then miscued the next delivery to mid-on for a two-ball duck.

Mumbai lost another wicket before Pandya and David put on 60 to steady the innings and take the attack to the opposition ahead of Shepherd's explosive knock. In reply, Prithvi Shaw hit 66 in his attempt to set up the chase after he lost opening partner David Warner out for 10 off Shepherd's seam bowling.

Shaw and the left-handed Abhishek Porel, who hit 41, put on 88 for the second wicket before Jasprit Bumrah removed both. South Africa's Stubbs pushed for some fight as he raised his fifty in 19 balls but the asking rate kept climbing and Gerald Coetzee took three wickets in the final over to return figures of 4-34.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 hardik pandya mumbai indians IPL cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK