Hardik blameless Rohit all class Sourav Ganguly
Hardik blameless, Rohit all class: Sourav Ganguly

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Pandya continued working on his skills. Of course, it will be a totally different scenario when he takes guard on Sunday evening in front of a packed stadium

MI skipper Hardik Pandya bats at the Wankhede nets on Saturday; (Right) Delhi Capitals’s Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly (right) with Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma at Wankhede on Saturday. Pics/Satej Shinde

Delhi Capitals’s Director of Cricket—former India captain Sourav Ganguly—has called out the booing of Mumbai Indians’s captain Hardik Pandya and has urged spectators not to jeer him. Ganguly’s team take on MI at Wankhede on Sunday.


“They [spectators] should not boo Pandya. It’s not correct. The franchise has appointed him as captain. That’s what happens in sport. Whether you captain India or a state [side] or your franchise, you are appointed as captain,” Ganguly said during a pre-match press conference on Saturday.


Meanwhile, Ganguly heaped huge praise on MI’s former skipper Rohit Sharma. “He’s a different class. His performance for this [MI] franchise, his performance for India has been at a different level—as captain and player. But then, it’s not Hardik’s fault that he’s been appointed captain. All of us need to understand that,” remarked Ganguly.

Pandya looked relaxed when he entered the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening. He did some jogging and stretching before facing the net bowlers. MI batting coach Kieron Pollard offered Pandya some tips from where an umpire would stand. Even when the other MI batters finished their task for the day, Pandya continued working on his skills. Of course, it will be a totally different scenario when he takes guard on Sunday evening in front of a packed stadium.

