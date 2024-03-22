IPL 2024: Siraj, Green sweats it out ahead of the season opener vs CSK

The Bengaluru-based franchise shared the pictures from the net sessions on their official social media handle. The IPL 2024 will start on Friday, with defending champions Chennai set to clash with Bengaluru in the Southern derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj (Pic: X/@RCBTweets)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star players Mohammed Siraj and Cameron Green were seen practising hard in the nets ahead of the opening game of the IPL 2024 against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

The Bengaluru-based franchise shared the pictures from the net sessions on their official social media handle.

"Alexa play Green Eyes," RCB wrote while sharing Green's pictures net practice.

In November 2023, Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Cameron Green was traded to RCB. So far, he has just featured in 16 IPL matches and has scored 452 runs with a strike rate of 160.28. He also has six wickets registered to his name.

On the other hand, while sharing a glimpse of Siraj from the practice session, RCB wrote, "Locked and loaded for Match Day."

The India pacer made his IPL debut in the 2017 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following that, he has played 79 matches in which the 30-year-old picked up 78 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2024 campaign under the newly appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. MS Dhoni has stepped down from the leadership role and will only don the big gloves.

The IPL 2024 will start on Friday, with defending champions Chennai set to clash with Bengaluru in the Southern derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

(With ANI Inputs)