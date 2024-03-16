Breaking News
IPL 2024 Will the second leg of the tournament be held in Dubai
IPL 2024: Will the second leg of the tournament be held in Dubai?

Updated on: 16 March,2024 04:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The opening match of the IPL 2024 will be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The schedule for the further matches will be announced after the general elections. Accordingly, BCCI will decide whether the IPL matches should be moved to UAE or not

Indian Premier League trophy (Pic: IPL)

The IPL 2024 is just a few days away. The cash-rich league is all set to begin on March 22 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India has only released the schedule for the first 21 matches.


The schedule for the further matches will be announced after the general elections. Accordingly, BCCI will decide whether the IPL matches should be moved to UAE or not.


There is a talk about the shift of venue outside India. The opening match of the IPL 2024 will be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The last match of the first leg of IPL 2024 is between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Giants on April 7 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

The most expensive buy of the IPL 2024 is Australia's lead pacer Mitchell Starc. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs.24.75 crores. Followed by Australia's fellow teammate and captain Pat Cummins who was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs.20.5 crores.

The top five buys of IPL 2024 are Mitchell Starc (24.74 cr.), Pat Cummins (20.50 cr.), Daryl Mitchell (14.00 cr.), Harshal Patel (11.75 cr.) and Alzarri Joseph (11.5 cr.).

Ahead of the 2024 edition, India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who has been out of action since his horrific accident in December 2022 will feature in the tournament. The NCA declared him match-fit and Pant will return in action as captain of Delhi Capitals.

Pant-led Delhi Capitals will face Punjab Kings in their first match on March 23 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Punjab.

