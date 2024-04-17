Breaking News
Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra
School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli
Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana
Railway cops arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones
Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Yuzvendra Chahal records most expensive spell in IPL history
<< Back to Elections 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal records most expensive spell in IPL history

Updated on: 17 April,2024 03:56 PM IST  |  Kolkata
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Before the start of the clash, Chahal was on the verge of achieving 200 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal records most expensive spell in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Yuzvendra Chahal records most expensive spell in IPL history
x
00:00

During the clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal registered his most expensive spell in the history of the cash-rich league.


Chahal registered his most expensive return in the IPL today, surpassing his 1/51 vs MI in 2015, while 0/49 is the second most expensive return for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, behind 0/53 vs SRH in 2018.


Also Read: This won’t go out of fashion!


The leg-spinner conceded 54 runs in his spell of four overs where he was able to take only one wicket.

The other Rajasthan bowlers with expensive spells are Shane Warne vs Punjab Kings (1/50), Chahal vs Punjab Kings (1/50), and Ashwin vs Kolkata Knight Riders (0/49).

Before the start of the clash, Chahal was on the verge of achieving 200 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also Read: IPL 2024: 'I always keep believing, that was key,' says Jos Buttler

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker, having managed to snap 199 wickets in the 152 matches he has featured in the Indian Premier League so far, with an average of 21.47 and an economy rate of 7.71. His best bowling figures are 5/40.

Coming to the high-profile encounter, Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing opener Phil Salt (10) early, Narine forged an impressive 85-run stand with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30 in 18 balls, with five fours), which got them back in the game. Narine smashed 109 in 56 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes. Fine finishing from Rinku Singh (20* in nine balls, with a four and two sixes) took KKR to 223 for six in the 20 overs of the game.

Avesh Khan (2/35) and Kuldip Sen (2/46) were the top bowlers for RR.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal rajasthan royals kolkata knight riders cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK