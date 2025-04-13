SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (55-ball 141) and Travis Head (66 off 37 balls) turn on the heat with fearless display of power-hitting as hosts chase down 246 against Punjab Kings; Shreyas Iyer’s blistering 82 off 36 balls goes in vain

SRH’s Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century by holding up a note that reads, “This one is for Orange Army” in Hyderabad on Saturday. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma's iconic 141-run knock helps SRH get back on winning track x 00:00

Riding on the brilliance of Abhishek Sharma (55-ball 141; 14x4, 10x6), Sunrisers Hyderabad were back to their winning ways as they demolished Punjab Kings by eight wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Saturday.

After hitting leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to long-on for a single, Abhishek reached his maiden IPL century.

The unstoppable Abhishek then became the highest scorer at this ground, going past David Warner’s 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders, before becoming the highest individual scorer by an Indian in the IPL, beating KL Rahul’s 132 not out for then Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dubai in 2020.

Travis Head against Punjab Kings on Saturday

Second win for SRH

After losing four successive matches, SRH won their second match of the season while PBKS suffered their second defeat.

When the chase began, the left-handed duo of Travis Head (66) and Abhishek were back to their big-hitting business. They put up their first 50 and then 100-run opening partnership of the season. They were brutal and clinical in their execution of strokes. Abhishek, who was lucky to survive after a Yash Thakur delivery was declared a no-ball, was in a belligerent mood. He dominated the rollicking stand of 171 runs in 12.2 overs with Head, who preferred to play second fiddle in SRH’s morale-boosting win.

Expensive Shami

Earlier, winning the toss, skipper Shreyas Iyer took advantage of a good batting track by cracking a 36-ball 82 (6x4, 6x6) to take Punjab to 245. However, India star pacer Mohammed Shami had the dubious distinction of bowling the second most expensive four overs in IPL. He leaked 75 runs! At this same ground, Jofra Archer conceded 76 runs for Rajasthan Royals this year.

Showing explosive power from the start, Priyansh Arya (13 ball-36, 4x6, 2x4) and Prabhsimran Singh (42, 7x4, 1x6) rattled up 66 runs in four overs. Last-match centurion Arya carried on from where he left. He launched into the two most experienced bowlers in the world, Shami and Pat Cummins.

Shami leaked 37 runs in his first two overs. However, Harshal Patel dismissed left-handed Arya with a slower delivery. Prabhsimran, too, fell to a slower delivery this time to Sri Lanka fast bowler Eshan Malinga, who was playing his first match.

Brief scores

PBKS 245-6 in 20 overs (S Iyer 82, P Singh 42, P Arya 36, M Stoinis 34*; H Patel 4-42, E Malinga 2-45) lost to SRH 247-2 in 18.3 overs (A Sharma 141, T Head 66) by 8 wickets