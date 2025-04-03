The 'Hitman', renowned for his aggressive strokeplay with the Indian national team, has failed to replicate the same impact in the IPL this season

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Star batter Rohit Sharma, who has struggled to find form in the tournament so far, will be the cynosure of all eyes as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Friday.

Both MI and LSG have endured inconsistent campaigns, each managing just one win in three matches. With the two sides set to lock horns at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Mumbai will be hoping for a resurgence from their seasoned opener.

Rohit’s underwhelming IPL 2025 performance

The 'Hitman', renowned for his aggressive strokeplay with the Indian national team, has failed to replicate the same impact in the IPL this season. In three innings, Rohit has managed only 21 runs at a disappointing average of 7.00 and a strike rate of 105.00, with his highest score being just 13.

His IPL struggles are not a recent phenomenon. Despite his stature as one of India’s premier batters, Rohit has crossed the 400-run mark in a season only twice since 2017, scoring 405 runs in 2019 (15 matches, two fifties) and 417 runs in 2024 (14 matches, one century, one fifty).

Rohit's strike rate woes since 2017

Rohit’s performances in recent IPL seasons further highlight his inconsistency. As per ESPNCricinfo, among the 15 batters who have scored at least 2,500 IPL runs since 2017, Rohit has the lowest strike rate of 130.09. Over 118 matches in this period, he has amassed 2,775 runs at an average of 25.00, including one century and 14 half-centuries, with a highest score of 105 in 117 innings*.

Rohit's form against LSG

Statistically, LSG has not been the most favorable opposition for Rohit. In six innings against them, he has accumulated 165 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 142.24, with a lone half-century (68) to his name.

Will Rohit be able to find his rhythm?

With MI looking to bounce back from an inconsistent start, fans will be hoping for a turnaround from their veteran opener.

LSG vs MI: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.