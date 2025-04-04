Breaking News
IPL 2025 | "Coming in as an impact sub is a world away from an Ashes series": Johnson on Mitchell Marsh

Updated on: 04 April,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

So the big West Aussie needs to decide whether he wants to still play red-ball cricket and whether his body will allow him to continue to bowl, in any format wrote Johnson in his column for The Nightly on Thursday

Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Marsh

Former Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Johnson said all-rounder Mitchell Marsh needs to decide whether he wants to still play red-ball cricket and more importantly, if he can shoulder bowling duties.


Also Read: IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer’s fiery 60 shuts down critics as KKR demolish SRH by 80 runs


“Marsh has been starring in the IPL. But coming in as an impact sub — who is not required to bowl or field — and smacking the ball around is a world away from an Ashes series. So the big West Aussie needs to decide whether he wants to still play red-ball cricket and whether his body will allow him to continue to bowl, in any format,” wrote Johnson in his column for The Nightly on Thursday.


