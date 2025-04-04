IPL 2025 | "Coming in as an impact sub is a world away from an Ashes series": Johnson on Mitchell Marsh

So the big West Aussie needs to decide whether he wants to still play red-ball cricket and whether his body will allow him to continue to bowl, in any format wrote Johnson in his column for The Nightly on Thursday

Former Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Johnson said all-rounder Mitchell Marsh needs to decide whether he wants to still play red-ball cricket and more importantly, if he can shoulder bowling duties.

“Marsh has been starring in the IPL. But coming in as an impact sub — who is not required to bowl or field — and smacking the ball around is a world away from an Ashes series. So the big West Aussie needs to decide whether he wants to still play red-ball cricket and whether his body will allow him to continue to bowl, in any format,” wrote Johnson in his column for The Nightly on Thursday.

