IPL 2025: CSK fall at home! RCB end 17-year losing streak at Chepauk

Updated on: 28 March,2025 11:25 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Patidar’s innings gained momentum despite being dropped thrice by CSK’s fielders

Photo: iplt20/BCCI

IPL 2025: CSK fall at home! RCB end 17-year losing streak at Chepauk
Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended a 17-year drought at Chepauk with a resounding 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. This marked RCB’s first win at CSK’s fortress since their previous win in 2008, during only their second-ever IPL meeting.


Patidar rides his luck, David provides late fireworks


RCB skipper Rajat Patidar made the most of multiple reprieves, crafting a crucial 51 off 32 balls (4x4s, 3x6s), while Tim David’s explosive 22* off just 8 deliveries (1x4, 3x6s) propelled RCB to a competitive 196/7.


Patidar’s innings gained momentum despite being dropped thrice by CSK’s fielders. His composed yet impactful knock provided stability in the middle overs, and David’s late onslaught compensated for an earlier batting slump.

Early flourish overshadowed by Kohli’s slow start

Phil Salt (32 off 16, 5x4s, 1x6) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14, 2x4s, 2x6) gave RCB a blazing start, overshadowing Virat Kohli’s struggles. Kohli labored to 31 off 30 balls, crawling to just 14 off 20 deliveries by the ninth over, stalling RCB’s momentum.

His sluggish start put RCB on the back foot until an eventful 11th over saw him take a blow to the helmet from Matheesha Pathirana (2/36). Shaken but unfazed, Kohli responded with a pulled six and a lofted four over midwicket before perishing to Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad at deep midwicket.

Patidar’s resilience and David’s carnage rescue RCB

Patidar’s fortunes turned as Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, and Khaleel Ahmed all failed to hold onto his chances, allowing him to capitalize. He eventually anchored the innings, ensuring RCB reached a fighting total.

However, a late collapse saw Liam Livingstone (12) and Krunal Pandya (0) depart in quick succession, denting RCB’s progress. Just when CSK seemed to gain control, Tim David unleashed a brutal assault, hammering three consecutive sixes off Sam Curran in the final over, lifting RCB to a formidable total.

(With agency inputs)

IPL IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru chennai super kings cricket news

