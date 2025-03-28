So far, in their 33 meetings so far, CSK have dominated RCB with 21 wins, while RCB have managed just 11 victories

Photo: X

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Is defending totals the ultimate victory mantra by RCB? x 00:00

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will seek to improve their overall record against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings when they take on the Men in Yellow at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, in their 33 meetings so far, CSK have dominated RCB with 21 wins, while RCB have managed just 11 victories. One match ended with no result. RCB's only win at Chepauk Stadium came way back in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

In their last match, RCB sent CSK packing out of the competition based on net-run rate and secured the playoffs spot after winning six matches on the bounce after winning just one of the first eight matches.

Interestingly, RCB's success against CSK has largely come while defending totals. Out of their 11 wins, six have been secured while defending and five while chasing. In contrast, nine of their losses have come while chasing totals. Notably, RCB's last four wins against CSK (from 2019 onwards) have all come while defending totals.

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and opted to field first.

Both teams have made one change each in their playing XI for this match. The five-time champions brought in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Nathan Ellis. Rajat Patidar-led side brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rasikh Salam.

"We are going to bowl first. I think it will play slightly better than the last game. So far there hasn't been any dew, we don't know when the dew will arrive and it is not in our control. There are areas; we were sitting behind in the field and would like to be more aggressive, batting wise we can be more clinical. We have just got one change - Pathirana comes back for Ellis," Gaikwad said after winning the toss.

Patidar said that if he had won the toss, they would have opted to bowl first as well.

"We had decided to bowl first. It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure. The boys did well in the last game. We have to be at our best in every game and we will try to do that today also. The bowling unit after 13 overs.. the way they came back was amazing to see, the intent shown by the batting side was good. It is one of the biggest games in the league because of the fans it makes it fun and exciting. One change - Bhuvi comes in for Rasikh," Rajat Patidar said.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Will RCB be able to defend their way to victory against CSK? Only time will tell.