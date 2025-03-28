CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, Chennai opt to field first at Chepauk

Both CSK and RCB are coming off wins in their respective season-opening matches

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League contest here on Friday.

Both CSK and RCB are coming off wins in their respective season-opening matches.

With a winning start to IPL 2025, Chennai will look to carry forward their momentum in the upcoming matches, with their next clash against Bengaluru. Their resilience and ability to handle pressure were on full display in this opening clash, setting the stage for what promises to be another memorable season for the Yellow Army.

CSK made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Nathan Ellis.

For RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came in for Rasikh Salam Dar.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

