Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss Chennai opt to field first at Chepauk

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, Chennai opt to field first at Chepauk

Updated on: 28 March,2025 07:19 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Both CSK and RCB are coming off wins in their respective season-opening matches

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, Chennai opt to field first at Chepauk

Photo: @jats72/X

Listen to this article
CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, Chennai opt to field first at Chepauk
x
00:00

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League contest here on Friday.


Both CSK and RCB are coming off wins in their respective season-opening matches. 


With a winning start to IPL 2025, Chennai will look to carry forward their momentum in the upcoming matches, with their next clash against Bengaluru. Their resilience and ability to handle pressure were on full display in this opening clash, setting the stage for what promises to be another memorable season for the Yellow Army.


CSK made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Nathan Ellis.

For RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came in for Rasikh Salam Dar.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chennai super kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL IPL 2025 ms dhoni

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK