Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 CSK take on clueless RR after RCB drubbing

IPL 2025: CSK take on clueless RR after RCB drubbing

Updated on: 30 March,2025 08:55 AM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

Top

Playing RR on a surface which is “more Chepauk-ish than typical Barsapara Stadium track full of runs” might help them against a side that doesn’t boast of a great bowling attack

IPL 2025: CSK take on clueless RR after RCB drubbing

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Riyan Parag

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: CSK take on clueless RR after RCB drubbing
x
00:00

Completely shaken by the sound thrashing that Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed them, a confused Chennai Super Kings might feel more “at home” against an equally clueless Rajasthan Royals on an expected slow turner in their next IPL game here on Sunday.


Losing by more than 50 runs at ‘Fortress Chepauk’ would have seemed like a wishful thinking for any opposition till date, but RCB’s ‘class of 2025’ under skipper Rajat Patidar have exposed some chinks in the CSK armoury and the match against RR couldn’t have come at a better time for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men. Playing RR on a surface which is “more Chepauk-ish than typical Barsapara Stadium track full of runs” might help them against a side that doesn’t boast of a great bowling attack.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Ruturaj Gaikwad chennai super kings rajasthan royals cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK