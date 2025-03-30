IPL 2025: CSK take on clueless RR after RCB drubbing

Playing RR on a surface which is “more Chepauk-ish than typical Barsapara Stadium track full of runs” might help them against a side that doesn’t boast of a great bowling attack

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Riyan Parag

Completely shaken by the sound thrashing that Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed them, a confused Chennai Super Kings might feel more “at home” against an equally clueless Rajasthan Royals on an expected slow turner in their next IPL game here on Sunday.

Losing by more than 50 runs at ‘Fortress Chepauk’ would have seemed like a wishful thinking for any opposition till date, but RCB’s ‘class of 2025’ under skipper Rajat Patidar have exposed some chinks in the CSK armoury and the match against RR couldn’t have come at a better time for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men. Playing RR on a surface which is “more Chepauk-ish than typical Barsapara Stadium track full of runs” might help them against a side that doesn’t boast of a great bowling attack.

