IPL 2025: DC eye 2nd win as Rahul returns vs SRH

KL Rahul

Fresh from their morale-boosting win over LSG and bolstered by the return of India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals will look to build on the momentum when they take on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Sunday.

After a thunderous start to their campaign, SRH lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Thursday as the defeat showed that their explosive batting line-up can be reined in. Going out of their den, the pressure will be on skipper Pat Cummins to inspire a turnaround.

Delhi, on the other hand, will be strengthened by the return of Rahul, who missed the season opener against LSG due to the birth of his first child.

A key architect of India’s Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai earlier this month, Rahul was picked by Delhi Capitals for R14 crore. Despite his experience, he chose not to lead the side, entrusting the responsibility on Axar Patel.

Once considered an all-format mainstay for India, Rahul was not a part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad last year and struggled to impress during his IPL stint with LSG, leading to his non-retention.

His tense on-field exchange with Sanjiv Goenka, where the team owner looked visibly frustrated, became one of the talking points last season.

Rahul will be eager to let his performances do the talking in a fresh start at a new franchise. “I’ve been out of the T20 team for a while. I know where I stand as a player, and I know what I need to do to get back. This IPL is an opportunity to rediscover my game and push for a return to the T20 squad,” Rahul had said recently.

He was seen training under India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai before joining the Delhi Capitals camp here.

