IPL 2025: Eden Gardens curator insists on not preparing spin tracks to suit KKR's strategy

Updated on: 28 March,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Yet, Chakravarthy and Narine were not able to stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from running away to a seven-wicket win in the IPL-18 opener at Eden Gardens on March 22

Eden Gardens’ curator Sujan Mukherjee. Pic/Getty Images

IPL 2025: Eden Gardens curator insists on not preparing spin tracks to suit KKR's strategy
The dreaded Varun Chakravarthy, who only recently had international batsmen in a spin during India’s victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign, is a spinner Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) depend on to retain the IPL silverware. Ditto West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine, who has consistently posed problems for KKR’s opponents over the years. 


Yet, Chakravarthy and Narine were not able to stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from running away to a seven-wicket win in the IPL-18 opener at Eden Gardens on March 22.


The Eden pitch offered the spin duo no great assistance although they claimed two of the three RCB wickets to fall. 


It is learnt that the KKR camp isn’t happy with the spin-unfriendly pitch, but the Eden curator Sujan Mukherjee has expressed his unwillingness to provide a rank turner. “My job is to produce a sporting wicket on which the ball will come on to the bat nicely. There has to be even bounce, and that will help everyone. Except for Ajinkya Rahane, KKR did not bat well. He looked pretty good,” said Mukherjee.

The curator pointed to the dismissal of KKR’s Andre Russell, who was bowled by RCB leggie Suyash Sharma off a googly for four.  

“His [Sharma’s] delivery had turn. I was astonished by the dismissal. To say the ball did not turn in 40 overs is not true. The pitch had everything for everyone and rank turners will not be dished out at Eden Gardens,” stressed Mukherjee.

KKR play their next home game on April 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

