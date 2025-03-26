IPL 2025: Getting 97 in the opening game is...", Shreyas Iyer after missing out on his maiden century

Facing just 42 deliveries, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer smashed 97 runs, which included 5 fours and 9 sixes. He fell short by just three runs of completing his maiden IPL century. Following his knock and Shashank Singh's explosive innings, the team posted a total of 243 runs for the loss of five wickets

Shreyas Iyer (Pic: X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Following Punjab Kings' victory over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 opening match, skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed his delight.

Facing just 42 deliveries, the right-hander smashed 97 runs, which included 5 fours and 9 sixes. He fell short by just three runs of completing his maiden IPL century. Following his knock and Shashank Singh's explosive innings, Punjab Kings posted a total of 243 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Shouldering him was Shashank, on the other hand, who didn't rotate the strike in the final over. Despite falling short of reaching the celebrated three figures, Iyer heaped praise on his fellow teammate by saying, "44 runs he (Shashank) scored off 16-17 off balls was pretty crucial for the team. We set a benchmark that we had to go for it."

Further missing out on his well-deserved century, Shreyas Iyer said, "Getting 97 not out in the opening game of the season for us is the icing on the cake. I got a four on the first ball I faced, and it got me going. That flick six off Rabada as well."

While the batsmen contributed well with the willow in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, Punjab's bowlers took no step back to put on a show.

Lead pacer Arshdeep Singh returned with the figures of two wickets for 36 runs.

"Arshdeep played an important role in that (the wide yorker plan). He came in and said the ball is actually reversing a bit so the saliva on the ball is helping the bowlers a bit I guess. He got Sai and that changed the momentum for us and then he came in and said let's start the wide yorkers earlier than trying it too late," Iyer revealed.

The Punjab Kings skipper also credited the team's meticulous preparation ahead of the season.

"Before the season started, we left no stone unturned. In our meetings, everyone contributed ideas on what we could execute on the field, it wasn't just me talking. We aim to carry this momentum into the upcoming games," he concluded.

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will now take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2025 clash on April 1.

(With ANI Inputs)