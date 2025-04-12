Table-toppers Gujarat Titans look to consolidate their position with fifth consecutive win when they take on inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill during a practice session in Lucknow yesterday. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans poised to land the high five! x 00:00

After 43-year-old veteran MS Dhoni hogged the limelight on his return as Chennai Super Kings skipper in the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, the focus now shifts to two young captains when Lucknow Super Giants host Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Shubman Gill has led GT impressively, keeping them atop the points table, while Rishabh Pant has also been fairly successful as a leader. Luckily, Pant’s failures with the bat have been covered up to some extent by their three wins in five games. But he still needs a good innings to get back to form. Gill, too, would be looking to get some runs as he’s coming into the game after a rare failure, castled by a superb Jofra Archer express delivery in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. The GT captain was dismissed for just two off three balls — his first single-digit score in five matches this season.

GT are on a roll having won four games on the trot after their opening defeat against Punjab Kings. The hallmark of the team is that in each match, different players are contributing to the cause. Sai Sudharsan is their star batter though. He’s having a great run, tallying 273 in five innings at a strike rate of 151.66. GT will be keen to keep the momentum going and not take things for granted against LSG, whom they have defeated four times in five meetings since the teams were inducted into the IPL in 2022.

LSG are on a mini winning streak with consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring over 200 runs in both games. They’ve been well served by Mitchell Marsh (265 runs in five games) and Nicholas Pooran, who holds the Orange Cap with a total of 288 runs at an amazing strike rate of 225.