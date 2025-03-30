Breaking News
Senior citizen held for creating fake will to claim deceased husband's property
Maharashtra: 86,814 vehicles registered on Gudi Padwa, 30 pc more than last year
Beed mosque blast: Two held; accused shot reel with explosives
One killed as fire engulfs tea stall in Pune
Man stabbed to death after argument at wedding function; two minors detained
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Hasaranga wrecks CSKs chase helps RR clinch six run thriller

IPL 2025: Hasaranga wrecks CSK’s chase, helps RR clinch six-run thriller

Updated on: 30 March,2025 11:41 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's valiant 44-ball 63 (7x4, 1x6), CSK faltered in pursuit of 183, finishing at 176/6, courtesy of Hasaranga’s relentless strikes (4/35)

IPL 2025: Hasaranga wrecks CSK’s chase, helps RR clinch six-run thriller

Photo: iplt20/BCCI

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: Hasaranga wrecks CSK’s chase, helps RR clinch six-run thriller
x
00:00

Wanindu Hasaranga’s sensational spell derailed Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) chase, guiding Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a tense six-run win in their IPL clash on Sunday.


Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's valiant 44-ball 63 (7x4, 1x6), CSK faltered in pursuit of 183, finishing at 176/6, courtesy of Hasaranga’s relentless strikes (4/35). This marked CSK’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament.


Late surge falls short


Ravindra Jadeja (32 off 22 balls)* and MS Dhoni (16 off 11) attempted to reignite CSK’s hopes with a late flourish. Dhoni injected momentum with a six and a four in the penultimate over, where Tushar Deshpande conceded 19 runs. Jadeja followed up with a six to keep CSK in the hunt.

However, with 20 runs needed off the final over, Sandeep Sharma held his nerve, conceding just 13 runs. The defining moment came when Shimron Hetmyer took a stunning catch to dismiss Dhoni, ensuring RR’s hard-fought victory.

Nitish Rana’s blitzkrieg sets the stage

Earlier, Nitish Rana’s blistering 81 off 36 balls, featuring 10 fours and five sixes, had put RR on course for a 200-plus total.

However, CSK mounted a strong comeback in the death overs, with Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed picking up two wickets each, restricting RR to 182/9.

Despite their late fightback with the ball, Hasaranga’s magic with the ball proved decisive, ensuring RR edged past CSK in a last-over thriller.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals 182/9; 20 overs (Nitish Rana 81, Riyan Parag 37; Noor Ahmad 2/28, Matheesha Pathirana 2/28, Khaleel Ahmed 2/38) b Chennai Super Kings 176/6 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 63, Ravindra Jadeja 32 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/35) by six runs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chennai super kings IPL IPL 2025 rajasthan royals cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK