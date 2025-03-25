IPL 2025 | "I have never seen him speak negatively": Musheer on Shreyas Iyer

Having recovered completely, Musheer is determined to make an impact in his maiden IPL season and wants to implement all that he has observed skipper Iyer in the domestic circuit from close quarters

Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting. Pics/Punjab Kings

A long injury lay-off behind him, young all-rounder Musheer Khan is determined to put into action all that he has learnt from Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting in the IPL.

The 20-year-old Mumbai all-rounder Musheer is set to return to top flight cricket following a car accident last September, in which he suffered a fracture to his neck region while playing in the Duleep Trophy.

Having recovered completely, Musheer is determined to make an impact in his maiden IPL season and wants to implement all that he has observed skipper Iyer in the domestic circuit from close quarters.

“When I was in the Ranji Trophy with Shreyas bhai last year [2023-24], it was the first time I met him up close,” Musheer said.

“I observed him, his attitude and confidence level were very high. He is very positive and I have never seen him speak negatively. I also talked to him about power-hitting, he told me a few things that I keep in my mind while batting,” Musheer added.

The young all-rounder also picked up batting tips from Australian great Ponting, whom Musheer has managed to impress in their initial exchanges.

“First of all, we are having a lot of fun with Ricky sir. Just like I told you about Iyer bhai, he also is the same,” he said.

“His attitude, the way he speaks, and his mindset are all incredible. I have spoken to him a lot about batting. His pull shot was very good, so I asked him about it and he shared some insights.”

Musheer added, “He is always involved in the ground with us, noticing every small mistake and correcting us. I will try to learn as much as possible from him.”

