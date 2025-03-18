Pant, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, became the most expensive player in IPL’s history when LSG acquired him for Rs 27 crore at the mega auction last year

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant during a net session. Pic/Lucknow Super Giants

Ahead of starting their IPL campaign, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant said his endeavour is to create an environment in the side where people coming in can express themselves freely.

LSG are set to play their first match of IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals, a team which Pant captained previously, on March 24 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. “We want to create a place where people can come and express themselves. It’s just a very simple idea. It’s easier to say than to do it because it requires a lot of effort from each and every individual.

“It’s not just the management; I think it’s because of the players we can create that environment. Because what I’ve always felt as a player is that if you back your players and give them enough trust, they can perform at any level. I feel there is a lot of experience in the group, and the management has a lot of experience,” said Pant in a video posted on the franchise’s social media on Monday.

LSG reached the playoffs of the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, before exiting in the Eliminator twice. In IPL 2024, LSG finished seventh in the points table. Pant, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, became the most expensive player in IPL’s history when LSG acquired him for R27 crore at the mega auction last year.

