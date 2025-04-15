The New Zealand quick hobbled off after bowling just two deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. The 33-year-old, who pulled the side of his left leg, is out indefinitely

Punjab Kings' Lockie Ferguson (R) suffers cramps during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pic/AFP

IPL 2025: Injured Lockie Ferguson all but ruled out of remainder of IPL

Lockie Ferguson is all but ruled out for the remainder of the IPL with Punjab Kings fast bowling coach James Hopes saying that the pacer's chances of returning towards the back end of the tournament are low. The New Zealand quick hobbled off after bowling just two deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. The 33-year-old, who pulled the side of his left leg, is out indefinitely.

"Ferguson is out indefinitely, I think, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he's done a real decent injury to himself," Hopes told reporters on the eve of PBKS' match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The setback is a significant blow to Punjab, with Ferguson having been a key part of their bowling department, particularly in the middle overs. Punjab's fielding, too, has been under scrutiny, with multiple dropped catches costing them dearly this season.

"That (last game) was a bit disappointing for us. We knew going into it that it was going to be an extremely high-scoring game. We got a great score on the board, but then, unfortunately, our inability to take catches that night made the match disappear on us. "I think we've dropped 12 catches in the tournament now... If we had taken those catches, I think we could be sitting here with a four-and-one record, but we can't do anything other than keep the boys working on it, and keep them trying to improve in the field." PBKS, who have won three and lost two games so far this season, now face KKR and RCB twice each in their next four fixtures.

"We're sitting at 3-2, which is a good spot in the competition, and we've got a big week coming up against the same two opponents, KKR and RCB. "That's just the way the schedule has worked out for us. We've got them for the next four games. So if we can have a good week, we're going to be well-placed going into the second half of the tournament.¿

