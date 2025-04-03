Iyer smashed 52 not out, his second unbeaten half-century in as many games, as PBKS overhauled the 172-run target in 16.2 overs for the loss of two wickets

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer during his unbeaten 52 against LSG in Lucknow on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | "Just steers the ship home": Ponting hails Shreyas Iyer's knock x 00:00

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting compared skipper Shreyas Iyer to a ‘Rolls-Royce in third gear’ after the skipper produced a measured half-century to shape his team’s big win against Lucknow Super Giants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponting, in an interaction with his team, reminded the players to “not take anything for granted” during the IPL 2025 campaign.

Iyer smashed 52 not out, his second unbeaten half-century in as many games, as PBKS overhauled the 172-run target in 16.2 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Also Read: RCB beaten by ex-factor!

Ricky Ponting

Opener Prabhsimran Singh gave Punjab a flying start with a blistering 34-ball 69, while Nehal Wadhera (43 not out off 25 balls) also picked up some confidence, boosting easy runs towards the end.

“Skipper [Iyer] did it easy again. Rolls-Royce just stayed in third gear for most of the day. Didn’t have to go any harder than that. Just steers the ship home. You haven’t got an average yet,” said the former Australian skipper during the team meeting following the big victory.

Iyer is yet to be dismissed in IPL 2025, having notched up an unbeaten 97 in the opening game against Gujarat Titans. He is currently the second-highest run-getter in the season with 149 runs.

The Australian great asked his players to remain firmly committed to their task as it was a long and gruelling tournament. “Let’s not take anything for granted with anything we’re doing. Our attitudes have been spot on. We’re just starting to scratch the surface. So let’s keep working hard together as a family, as one. And we’re going to get better every day,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever