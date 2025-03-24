Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL 2025 campaign with the clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The match holds significance as two big stars of Indian cricket, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will play against their former IPL teams

Axar Patel (Pic: X/@DelhiCapitals)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals' (DC) skipper Axar Patel stated that there is uncertainty about KL Rahul's feature in the game.

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL 2025 campaign with the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match holds significance as two big stars of Indian cricket, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will play against their former IPL teams.

Speaking ahead of the match, Axar said during a press conference as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Obviously, he joined the team. We do not know yet [if he will play]. Right now we do not know if he is available or not."

KL Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty are awaiting their first child. The couple announced the pregnancy in November, last year.

After representing LSG for three years, KL Rahul parted ways with the franchise and made himself available for the mega auction.

Following a fierce bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the action and got an opener, captain and wicketkeeper-batter option in Rahul for a hefty sum of Rs 14 crore.

In the IPL 2025, KL Rahul will enter the tournament with plenty of positives on his side. The veteran recently played a crucial role in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Comfortable batting at multiple positions, KL Rahul provides an option to bat at depth. In the Champions Trophy 2025, he was given the responsibility of number six, as the team wanted to put Axar Patel at five, to give extra depth to the side during the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign for India. Rahul played a crucial role in the middle, scoring a valuable 34* in 33 balls in a crunch situation during the final against New Zealand. In five matches and four innings, KL scored 140 runs at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with the best score of 42*.

KL Rahul is the 12th-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. Having played 132 innings, the right-hander has garnered 4,683 runs with an average of 45.46 and a strike rate of 134.60.

He has made four centuries and 37 fifties, with a best score of 132*. Having played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and LSG so far, he is yet to win the IPL trophy.

(With ANI Inputs)