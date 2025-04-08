Despite the rocky beginning, Thakur managed to regain composure mid-over

Shardul Thakur (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur bowls wayward 11-ball over in KKR encounter x 00:00

Shardul Thakur on Tuesday delivered a marathon 11-ball over in a dramatic twist during the IPL 2025 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shardul Thakur is the first bowler to ball 8 wide balls in a single IPL spell

Khaleel Ahmed, Pathirana held the record with seven wides previously



Only the second after Mohammed Siraj, to bowl five in an over



The first to bowl five wides in a row#IPL2025#KKRVSLSG — AayushKataria (@aayush11kataria) April 8, 2025

The LSG pacer lost his line and rhythm in the 13th over, sending down five wides in a row to kick things off. Skipper Rishabh Pant was visibly frustrated by the sloppy start.

Despite the rocky beginning, Thakur managed to regain composure mid-over. Though he conceded a boundary to Ajinkya Rahane on the fourth legal delivery, he bounced back strong by dismissing the KKR captain on the final ball, caught by Nicholas Pooran at the boundary. It was a rollercoaster over that summed up a rare off moment for the otherwise consistent pacer this season.

Nicholas Pooran enters 2,000-run club in style

On the batting front, Pooran etched his name in IPL history by becoming the second-fastest player to reach the 2,000-run milestone. Pooran brought up the landmark in just 1,198 balls, bettered only by Andre Russell, who did it in 1,120 deliveries. Among Indian players, Virender Sehwag holds the top spot with 2,000 runs in 1,211 balls.

Pooran’s incredible knock of 87 off 36 balls* against KKR was the centerpiece of LSG’s innings. He tore into Russell during the 18th over, smashing him for 24 runs, two sixes and three boundaries, sending a loud statement to opponents across the league. His innings featured seven fours and eight sixes.

Pooran’s IPL journey so far

Total IPL Runs: 2,057 (in 78 innings across 81 matches)

Batting Average: 34.86

Strike Rate: 168.88

Half-centuries: 12

Highest Score: 87*

Pooran currently dons the Orange Cap in IPL 2025, having amassed 288 runs in five matches at a staggering average of 72.00 and an explosive strike rate of 225.00. He has already notched up three fifties and hit 24 sixes in the ongoing season.

KKR vs LSG at a glance

Lucknow held their nerve in a high-octane, high-scoring contest to edge past Kolkata by four runs. On a night dominated by batting fireworks, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane rolled back the years with a reinvented, power-packed 61 off 35 balls, nearly pulling off KKR's highest-ever run chase.

But LSG's spin attack, led by Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi, applied the brakes just in time to seal a thrilling win limiting themm to 234/7.

LSG jumped to fourth spot with six points after their third win, while KKR remained on four points at sixth place