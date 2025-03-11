For now, there is no fixed date for Mayan Yadav's return to the action. If he is able to meet all the fitness parameters alongside increasing his bowling workload, he could be available for the latter half of the IPL 2025

Mayank Yadav. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2025: LSG's Mayank Yadav set to miss the first half of the event x 00:00

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of the upcoming IPL 2025.

According to the ESPNcricinfo, Mayank Yadav is recovering from a lumbar stress injury. The pacer just resumed bowling at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

The speedgun has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence after the pacer sustained the injury after his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

For now, there is no fixed date for Mayan Yadav's return to the action. If he is able to meet all the fitness parameters alongside increasing his bowling workload, he could be available for the latter half of the IPL 2025.

Mayank's unavailability for the first half of the season proves to be a massive setback for LSG, who retained him for a whopping Rs 11 crore. In monetary terms, it was an astronomical rise in value, considering LSG purchased him for Rs 20 lakh before the 2024 season as an uncapped player.

The 22-year-old generated a hefty amount for himself, considering his ability to test the speed gun with his breakneck pace effortlessly. Throughout the last season, Mayank consistently hit the 150 kph mark, helping him win back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two games.

Mayank Yadav's feature in the IPL 2024 was cut down to four matches as he sustained a side strain. Later, while recovering from the pacer picked up another injury which led to his delay in the event.

The speedster then featured in the T20I series against Bangladesh, but another injury setback impeded his run.

In February, the franchise mentor Zaheer Khan indicated that the franchise is in no mood to rush the young pace sensation back. Zaheer had said that a roadmap toward Mayank's recovery was being worked on along with NCA.

"We have had some interesting conversations around his roadmap to recovery and fitness with NCA, so we're working with them. We hope for their support as well, them buying into the philosophy of really looking after a youngster because he is not only important for LSG, he is important for Indian cricket as well," said Zaheer to reporters as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

In the IPL 2025, LSG will play its campaign opener against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam under the new captaincy of explosive southpaw Rishabh Pant.

(With ANI Inputs)