Zaheer Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants as team mentor

Zaheer Khan will take charge of the position after Gautam Gambhir who left the side after the IPL 2023 edition. LSG is also looking forward to providing Khan with a wider profile, which would mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season

Former Team India pacer Zaheer Khan is all set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Later, Gambhir returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a team mentor and helped them win the IPL 2024 title.

ESPNcricinfo also reported that it is unclear whether Zaheer would also take up the role of bowling coach, which was left vacant after Morne Morkel's departure. Morne Morkel joined Team India as the bowling coach and will work alongside Gambhir and Co.

Earlier, there were talks of Zaheer Khan being appointed as India's new bowling coach. LSG is also looking forward to providing Khan with a wider profile, which would mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season.

Currently, Justin Langer is the head coach of the franchise, who replaced Andy Flower for the role ahead of IPL 2024. In the previous season of the T20 League, LSG failed to make it into the playoffs. Lance Klusener and Adam Voges will continue to serve as assistant coaches of the franchise.

During his playing career, Zaheer represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He played 100 matches in the IPL and bagged 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59.

After the conclusion of his playing days, Zaheer was involved with the MI franchise, first as director of cricket and then head of global development from 2018 to 2022.

In his illustrious international career, Zaheer has picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue. He is considered one of the greatest left-arm pacers to have played the sport.

(With ANI Inputs)