Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Zaheer Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants as team mentor

Zaheer Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants as team mentor

Updated on: 28 August,2024 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Zaheer Khan will take charge of the position after Gautam Gambhir who left the side after the IPL 2023 edition. LSG is also looking forward to providing Khan with a wider profile, which would mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season

Zaheer Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants as team mentor

Zaheer Khan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Zaheer Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants as team mentor
x
00:00

Former Team India pacer Zaheer Khan is all set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.


Zaheer Khan will take charge of the position after Gautam Gambhir who left the side after the IPL 2023 edition.



Later, Gambhir returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a team mentor and helped them win the IPL 2024 title.


ESPNcricinfo also reported that it is unclear whether Zaheer would also take up the role of bowling coach, which was left vacant after Morne Morkel's departure. Morne Morkel joined Team India as the bowling coach and will work alongside Gambhir and Co.

Also Read: "Will ensure Test cricket remains priority": Newly appointed ICC chairperson Jay Shah

Earlier, there were talks of Zaheer Khan being appointed as India's new bowling coach. LSG is also looking forward to providing Khan with a wider profile, which would mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season.

Currently, Justin Langer is the head coach of the franchise, who replaced Andy Flower for the role ahead of IPL 2024. In the previous season of the T20 League, LSG failed to make it into the playoffs. Lance Klusener and Adam Voges will continue to serve as assistant coaches of the franchise.

During his playing career, Zaheer represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He played 100 matches in the IPL and bagged 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59.

After the conclusion of his playing days, Zaheer was involved with the MI franchise, first as director of cricket and then head of global development from 2018 to 2022.

In his illustrious international career, Zaheer has picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue. He is considered one of the greatest left-arm pacers to have played the sport.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zaheer khan sports news cricket news Lucknow Super Giants IPL

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK