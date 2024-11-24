IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings bet big on Arshdeep Singh, retain star pacer for Rs 18 crore

Arshdeep has cemented his position as one of India's go-to pacers in the shortest format

Arshdeep Singh (Pic: PTI)

In a move that underscores his growing stature in the world of T20 cricket, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been retained by Punjab Kings (PBKS) through the Right-To-Match card for a staggering ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This significant investment reflects Arshdeep's exceptional performances, both for India and in the IPL, as he continues to emerge as one of the most promising fast bowlers in the shorter formats of the game.

Arshdeep, who first rose to prominence as a reliable death bowler in T20s, has cemented his position as one of India's go-to pacers in the shortest format. His career has seen a meteoric rise, and his IPL journey, which began in 2019, has been nothing short of impressive. Having played 65 matches in the IPL, Arshdeep has already taken 76 wickets, with an impressive economy rate that speaks volumes about his consistency and ability to bowl in high-pressure situations.

The 2024 IPL season, in particular, saw Arshdeep elevate his game to new heights. Partnering with fellow pacer Harshal Patel, the duo formed a formidable bowling attack for Punjab Kings. Arshdeep was instrumental in their success, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches and proving himself to be one of the most lethal pacers in the competition. His ability to bowl crucial overs, especially in the death, made him a key player for PBKS, and his performances in IPL 2024 were a key factor in the franchise's decision to retain him at such a high price.

Arshdeep’s success is not confined to the IPL. On the international stage, he has carved out a reputation as a specialist white-ball bowler, capable of delivering under pressure. Having played 59 T20Is for India, Arshdeep has claimed 95 wickets, making him one of the most consistent wicket-takers for India in recent years. His performance in the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup was a defining moment in his career, where he showcased his skills to the world by claiming 17 wickets in 8 matches at an outstanding average of 12.47. His death-over bowling, often under intense pressure, was particularly impressive and earned him accolades from across the cricketing fraternity.

This IPL season, with the hefty price tag attached to his name, Arshdeep will be expected to continue his dominance, both with the ball and in the field, as he plays a pivotal role in Punjab Kings' bowling attack.