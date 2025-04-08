As per the amended rules in the post-Covid era, bowlers can now use saliva to shine the ball which can help it reverse even in benign conditions

Lockie Ferguson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | "Moving ball legally and making an impact is always appreciated": Lockie Ferguson x 00:00

Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson has given a big thumbs up to the lifting of saliva ban in the IPL, saying it will bring the bowlers “back into the game” by helping them procure reverse swing, a crucial factor in death overs.

As per the amended rules in the post-Covid era, bowlers can now use saliva to shine the ball which can help it reverse even in benign conditions.

The New Zealander has so far taken three wickets in the IPL with a best of 2-37 against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur. “From a fast bowler’s point of view, bowling at the death, any assistance we can get to get the ball moving legally and make an impact with it is always greatly appreciated,” Ferguson told PTI Videos.

“We have high-scoring games here, which is great... but I suppose if you can shut out overs at the death with the use of reverse swing, then that’s helpful,” he added.

The BCCI had lifted the ban on use of saliva on the ball in the IPL last month after a majority of the captains agreed to its proposal.

