Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Moving ball legally and making an impact is always appreciated Lockie Ferguson

IPL 2025 | "Moving ball legally and making an impact is always appreciated": Lockie Ferguson

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

As per the amended rules in the post-Covid era, bowlers can now use saliva to shine the ball which can help it reverse even in benign conditions

IPL 2025 |

Lockie Ferguson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IPL 2025 | "Moving ball legally and making an impact is always appreciated": Lockie Ferguson
x
00:00

Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson has given a big thumbs up to the lifting of saliva ban in the IPL, saying it will bring the bowlers “back into the game” by helping them procure reverse swing, a crucial factor in death overs.


As per the amended rules in the post-Covid era, bowlers can now use saliva to shine the ball which can help it reverse even in benign conditions.


Also Read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar's stunning half-centuries help RCB defeat MI by 12 runs


The New Zealander has so far taken three wickets in the IPL with a best of 2-37 against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur. “From a fast bowler’s point of view, bowling at the death, any assistance we can get to get the ball moving legally and make an impact with it is always greatly appreciated,” Ferguson told PTI Videos.

“We have high-scoring games here, which is great... but I suppose if you can shut out overs at the death with the use of reverse swing, then that’s helpful,” he added.

The BCCI had lifted the ban on use of saliva on the ball in the IPL last month after a majority of the captains agreed to its proposal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Punjab Kings Covid 19 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK