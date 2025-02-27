Breaking News
IPL 2025 Dhoni’s last dance? Fans decode cryptic message on his T-shirt

Updated on: 27 February,2025 04:47 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dhoni, a stalwart of CSK since the tournament’s inception, received a rousing welcome at the airport as he prepared to reunite with the squad

Photo: X

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni touched down in Chennai on Wednesday ahead of the franchise’s pre-season camp for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. His arrival has ignited excitement among fans, who eagerly await his participation in the 2025 edition, scheduled to commence on March 22.


Dhoni, a stalwart of CSK since the tournament’s inception, received a rousing welcome at the airport as he prepared to reunite with the squad.


Despite relinquishing the captaincy before the 2024 season, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter remains a cornerstone of CSK. The franchise retained him for INR 4 crore under the uncapped player rule, further fueling anticipation for what could be another electrifying season for the Chennai-based outfit.


Retirement rumours ignite after fans decode hidden message on Dhoni’s T-shirt

Speculation over Dhoni’s future in the IPL has intensified after eagle-eyed fans deciphered a cryptic message on his T-shirt upon arrival. The Morse code design emblazoned across his shirt reportedly read “ONE LAST TIME,” triggering widespread debate about whether the 2025 season marks his swansong in professional cricket.

Given Dhoni’s penchant for surprising fans with unexpected announcements, the cryptic hint has set the cricketing fraternity abuzz. His abrupt Instagram post in 2020 announcing his international retirement remains etched in memory, prompting speculation that a similar revelation might be on the horizon regarding his IPL career.

However, some believe the message might merely be coincidental or a lighthearted gesture from the CSK icon, renowned for keeping fans on edge. In February 2025, Dhoni had expressed his desire to continue playing “like a child” for as long as possible, leaving the door open for potential seasons beyond 2025. Whether this season will be his farewell or yet another chapter in his storied career remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Dhoni’s presence continues to captivate the cricketing world.

