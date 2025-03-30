IPL 2025: No Sam Curran in CSK’s lineup vs RR, know why Gaikwad made the change

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 March,2025 08:06 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |

After winning the toss, Gaikwad opted to bowl first on a tricky surface, but the real surprise came when he announced Jamie Overton as Curran’s replacement in the lineup

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), having been known for stability in team selection, surprised one and all when skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a bold decision by dropping star all-rounder Sam Curran from the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.


After winning the toss, Gaikwad opted to bowl first on a tricky surface, but the real surprise came when he announced Jamie Overton as Curran’s replacement in the lineup.


Why was Sam Curran dropped?


Curran’s exclusion stemmed from his underwhelming performances in CSK’s first two IPL 2025 matches. The English all-rounder failed to make an impact with both bat and ball, prompting Gaikwad to look for an alternative.

Batting Woes: Curran managed just 12 runs in two games, striking at a meager 54, indicating his struggles in the T20 format and his inability to clear the boundary.

Bowling Struggles: His bowling figures have been even more concerning. He went wicketless across both matches while conceding runs at a concerning economy of 11.75, failing to provide control or breakthroughs for CSK.

With such lackluster numbers, Gaikwad made the tough call to bench him in favour of a more impactful option.

Why did Jamie Overton replace Curran?

Overton, like Curran, is an English all-rounder, but he brings different attributes to the table.

Extra Pace & Bounce: Overton is quicker than Curran and can extract additional bounce from the surface, making him a more deceptive bowler.

Lower-Order Firepower: While Curran struggled with the bat, Overton has proven his ability as a lower-order hitter, an area CSK desperately needs reinforcement in.

Tactical Swap: Overton’s inclusion offers CSK a better balance, especially on a surface where extra pace and hitting ability down the order could be crucial.

