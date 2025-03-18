IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, ticket prices and how to watch live

The stage is set for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a year after Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders tailored the most one-sided IPL final to clinch the title for a record third time

The upcoming edition of the IPL will be played across 13 venues over a span of 65 days

The stage is set for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a year after Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders tailored the most one-sided IPL final to clinch the title for a record third time.

Much like the past two editions, all the ten teams have been divided into two groups comprising five teams each. Every team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and away matches across different venues. The upcoming edition of the IPL will be played across 13 venues over a span of 65 days.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, live streaming

The opening ceremony is expected to begin at 6:00 PM IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, ahead of the season opener between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also stream the ceremony online via JioCinema.

The cricketing quotient aside, fans will be treated to an eye-catching array of Bollywood celebrities at the grand opening ceremony. The opening ceremony promises to be a breathtaking visual extravaganza which will showcase actors, including the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shreyas Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and others.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How to book tickets

The ticket prices for the opening ceremony are likely to range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 30,000, depending on the seating category and demand.

Fans can book tickets through BookMyShow, Paytm Insider, or IPLT20.com (official IPL website).

IPL 2025 format

As always, all teams will play each other twice in the league stage. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will play each other in the first playoff match, the winner would qualify for the final while the loser would get another opportunity to reach the summit clash. They would play the winner of the Eliminator, which will be played between the third and fourth teams in the points table, to seal their ticket to the final.

Matches will be held at 13 venues – Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mohali, Lucknow, Mullanpur, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.