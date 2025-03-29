IPL 2025: Parthiv Patel confirms availability of all Gujarat Titans' players ahead of Mumbai Indians clash

Patel, who is the team's batting coach, also stated that his side would work on their mistakes and try to rectify them in their upcoming IPL 2025 games

Parthiv Patel (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans' batting coach Parthiv Patel said that there is no injury concern in their team and all the players are available for selection.

Gujarat Titans will play their second match of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians. With the Narendra Modi Stadium set to witness the clash, both the teams will aim to get an early edge in IPL 2025.

"All good. No injury concerns," Parthiv Patel said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will now have the presence of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who provides the option of depth in the batting and a medium-pace bowling option.

The premier all-rounder was forced to sit out of MI's first IPL 2025 match following the suspension from the previous edition, which carried on to this year.

Parthiv Patel also stated that the team would work on their mistakes and try to rectify them in their upcoming IPL 2025 games.

"We didn't miss out that much. Obviously, we picked up a few catches, but we didn't miss out on 20-30 runs. See, there is no doubt. We have focused on that. We are working on that as well. If you look at it tomorrow, we were playing a game in the open net as per our plans. The way you guys are analysing, we are also analysing in the same way. And let's see what mistakes we made in the last match, we will try to rectify them. Thank you so much," the former Indian cricketer added.

The IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will kick off at 7.30 pm at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

IPL 2025, GT vs MI Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

(With ANI Inputs)