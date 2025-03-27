Riding on Quinton de Kock's knock, Kolkata Knight Riders marked their first victory of IPL 2025. The team will now lock horns with Mumbai Indians on March 31 at Wankhede Stadium

After delivering a match-winning performance against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Quinton de Kock opened up about the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

In a video posted by the IPL, Quinton de Kock stated that the pitch favoured cutters, especially spinners, which made it more challenging.

He also received the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock.

He stated that he believes in the idea of playing each ball on merit and hitting where he wants to. He also said that others might have different approaches, but they all attempt to play good cricket.

"You know there were guys who suited this wicket bowling a lot of cutters especially the spinners made it very difficult so you have to play the bowl as you see it and play the bowl where you want to this is the way I like to play my cricket some guys are very different we just want to play good cricket." Quinton De Kock said as per a video by IPL.

"The win was very convincing its always nice to win, honest I was standing still and was trying to play the bowl on its merits," he added.

Riding on Quinton de Kock's knock, Kolkata Knight Riders marked their first victory of the IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now lock horns with Mumbai Indians on March 31 at Wankhede Stadium.

Coming to the IPL 2025 match, with Sunil Narine benched for the game, Mooen Ali opened the innings in the IPL 2025 match against SRH with Quinton de Kock. Having delivered a stunning performance with the ball, Ali failed to deliver a performance with the willow. He returned to the pavilion after scoring just five runs.

Despite losing the early wicket of the opener, De Kock made sure to keep the momentum on. Shouldering him was young talent, Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Coming to bat as an Impact Player, he scored 22 runs in 17 balls. He smashed 2 fours during his knock.

