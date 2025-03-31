IPL 2025 | 'Rajasthan Royals' fielding is what truly got them across the line': Williamson

Coming to bat at number three in the IPL 2025 match against CSK, Nitish Rana garnered 81 runs in 36 deliveries, including 10 fours and 5 sixes. Former CSK player, Ambati Rayudu, feels fielding made all the difference in the IPL 2025 match against RR

Rajasthan Royals came victorious by six runs in the blockbuster Sunday evening IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings. What helped Rajasthan secure the victory against the 'Yellow Army' was their fielding efforts in the match, while with the willow, Nitish Rana was the man who helped them post a target of 183 runs.

Reflecting on their efforts on the field, New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson said, "Rajasthan Royals have several other talented batters, but today, Nitish was the match-winner. That said, in a game like this on a surface where the margins are so fine, I believe Rajasthan Royals' fielding is what truly got them across the line."

Former CSK player, Ambati Rayudu, also felt fielding made all the difference in the IPL 2025 match against RR.

"When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this match it's rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn't field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield," said the former CSK player.

"Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young side it's about anticipation and awareness. Riyan Parag's catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer."

Rayudu further said, "Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fielding, maybe in their earlier years, but what they've done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor."

"Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfield these are areas they need to address quickly. Some of their mistakes were quite painful to watch."

Williamson went on to heap praise on match-winner Rana, labelling his performance as 'an incredible knock of the highest standard'.

"Nitish is an excellent player of spin, but he got his innings started against the seam, using the pace well," Williamson, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the past, said on JioHotstar.

Coming to bat at number three in the IPL 2025 match against CSK, Nitish Rana garnered 81 runs in 36 deliveries, including 10 fours and 5 sixes.

Later in the match, Wanindu Hasaranga showcased his skills with the ball and claimed four wickets for 35 runs in four overs. His contribution and some impressive efforts from the players in the field helped the Royals win the match by six runs.

CSK's legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni came to bat when his team required 39 runs in 12 balls. The veteran showcased a few strokes but fell short of chasing the target.

Highlighting the aura surrounding Dhoni, Williamson said, "The fact that Chennai Super Kings were playing an away match, yet the entire crowd was dressed in yellow, was just incredible. We've seen this so many times before."

Rajasthan Royals will clash with Punjab Kings in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 5 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Punjab.

