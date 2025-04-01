“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” IPL said in a release

Riyan Parag. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Riyan Parag receives fine x 00:00

Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow overrate during his team’s six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Samson flies to B’lore for approval to keep wickets

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” IPL said in a release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever