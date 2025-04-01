Breaking News
IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Riyan Parag receives fine

Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

Riyan Parag. Pic/AFP

Riyan Parag. Pic/AFP

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Riyan Parag receives fine
Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow overrate during his team’s six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match here.


Also Read: Samson flies to B’lore for approval to keep wickets


“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” IPL said in a release.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

