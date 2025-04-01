The wicketkeeper-batter was only granted a temporary go-ahead to play following surgery on his right index finger

Sanju Samson

Listen to this article Samson flies to B’lore for approval to keep wickets x 00:00

Sanju Samson flew to Bangalore from Guwahati on Monday to seek clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for keeping wickets in the ongoing IPL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Fourth consecutive term for Shammi Silva as SLC president

The wicketkeeper-batter was only granted a temporary go-ahead to play following surgery on his right index finger.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever