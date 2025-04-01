Samson flies to B’lore for approval to keep wickets

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The wicketkeeper-batter was only granted a temporary go-ahead to play following surgery on his right index finger

Sanju Samson flew to Bangalore from Guwahati on Monday to seek clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for keeping wickets in the ongoing IPL season.


The wicketkeeper-batter was only granted a temporary go-ahead to play following surgery on his right index finger.


