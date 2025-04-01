Breaking News
Fourth consecutive term for Shammi Silva as SLC president

Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Colombo
PTI |

Top

Silva is widely seen as an ally of India’s Jay Shah, the current boss of the ICC. He had replaced Shah as the president of the Asian Cricket Council in December last year

Shammi Silva

Shammi Silva has been re-elected as the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the 64th annual general meeting of the governing body held here on Monday.
He was elected uncontested to steer the governing body for the 2025-27 term, the SLC said.


Also Read: Aus offie Lyon recovers from hip issue ahead of WTC final


This marks his fourth consecutive term as president, and the third time he has been elected uncontested. Silva is widely seen as an ally of India’s Jay Shah, the current boss of the ICC. He had replaced Shah as the president of the Asian Cricket Council in December last year.


Silva’s tenure was marred by his clash with the then sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe in 2023. 

sri lanka international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

