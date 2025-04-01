Silva is widely seen as an ally of India’s Jay Shah, the current boss of the ICC. He had replaced Shah as the president of the Asian Cricket Council in December last year

Shammi Silva

Listen to this article Fourth consecutive term for Shammi Silva as SLC president x 00:00

Shammi Silva has been re-elected as the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the 64th annual general meeting of the governing body held here on Monday.

He was elected uncontested to steer the governing body for the 2025-27 term, the SLC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Aus offie Lyon recovers from hip issue ahead of WTC final

This marks his fourth consecutive term as president, and the third time he has been elected uncontested. Silva is widely seen as an ally of India’s Jay Shah, the current boss of the ICC. He had replaced Shah as the president of the Asian Cricket Council in December last year.

Silva’s tenure was marred by his clash with the then sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe in 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever