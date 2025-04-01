Lyon had ripped tissue off the fascia in his left hip and despite that, he continued to play the Test matches with immense pain

Australia’s Nathan Lyon in Sydney yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Aus offie Lyon recovers from hip issue ahead of WTC final x 00:00

Australia’s veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has declared himself fit to play the World Test Championship Final against South Africa in June after overcoming a hip issue he battled during the side’s Test series against India and Sri Lanka held earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: CA hail India’s ‘box office appeal’ as white-ball tour is confirmed

Lyon had ripped tissue off the fascia in his left hip and despite that, he continued to play the Test matches with immense pain. “The plan was to play the Shield final if NSW were lucky enough to get in there. I’ve been doing a fair amount of rehab, five days a week. [It was] pretty painful when you land on it, but also when you run, it fills up with fluid and all that stuff. But all well and good now. So touch wood, it’s all good,” said Lyon to reporters in Sydney, on the sidelines of Cricket Australia announcing 2025-26 home summer schedule.

Lyon also said Australia is wary of South Africa’s bowling attack. “South Africa are going to be a big challenge. It’s two of the best bowling attacks in the world going against each other and it’s is going to be a big challenge for the batters in both teams.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever