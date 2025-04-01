Breaking News
CA hail India’s ‘box office appeal’ as white-ball tour is confirmed

Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

Australia’s men will host India for three ODIs and a five-match T20 series in October-November

Mitchell Starc and Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/AFP

Cricket Australia has touted India’s “box office appeal” after confirming the schedule for a string of white-ball fixtures at home ahead of the Ashes later this year. 


Australia’s men will host India for three ODIs and a five-match T20 series in October-November. 


The women’s teams play in February and March next year in three T20s, three ODIs and a sole Test match. 


Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg welcomed “the fantastic box office appeal of the India men’s and women’s teams.” 

New South Wales cricket boss Lee Germon said he expected a “massive groundswell of support from Indian fans within our community.” 

Australia’s schedule also includes three home T20s and three ODIs against South Africa in August. Matches will be spread far and wide across Australia, mixing grounds in the country’s tropical north with more storied venues such as the Sydney Cricket Ground. 

Australia host England for the five-Test Ashes series starting in November. 

