Australia’s men will host India for three ODIs and a five-match T20 series in October-November

Mitchell Starc and Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article CA hail India’s ‘box office appeal’ as white-ball tour is confirmed x 00:00

Cricket Australia has touted India’s “box office appeal” after confirming the schedule for a string of white-ball fixtures at home ahead of the Ashes later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s men will host India for three ODIs and a five-match T20 series in October-November.

The women’s teams play in February and March next year in three T20s, three ODIs and a sole Test match.

Also Read: O’Reilly earns his stripes!

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg welcomed “the fantastic box office appeal of the India men’s and women’s teams.”

New South Wales cricket boss Lee Germon said he expected a “massive groundswell of support from Indian fans within our community.”

Australia’s schedule also includes three home T20s and three ODIs against South Africa in August. Matches will be spread far and wide across Australia, mixing grounds in the country’s tropical north with more storied venues such as the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia host England for the five-Test Ashes series starting in November.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever